Looking Back: Going back to school ignites fond memories for Samantha
Street photographer Chris said: “My children Simon, Adam and Emma all attended Queen’s Drive Infant School and in 1984 I photographed the life of the school, where the images were later exhibited for the parents, children and staff to enjoy.”
Samantha Potts was one of those children. She said: “I had fond memories of the kissing corner and screaming ‘I’m the king of the castle and you’re the dirty rascal’ from the top of the fort.
“I love this photo as I look so happy despite the dreadful fringe.
“My parents love it too and it has pride of place in the living room for all to see.
“It was so nice going back to Queen’s Drive in 2016 to meet Chris the photographer and to catch up with everyone and see how much the school has changed.”
Samantha worked at a theatre in Southampton, then moved to Australia for six years to work as a manager at the Melbourne Theatre company and the National Gallery of Victoria.
She returned to the UK in 2016 and is now working at the Royal Opera House in London as head of visitor experience.