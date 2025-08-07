Looking Back: From bank to coffee shop
In the early eighties I took this picture of "the bag ladies” in Peterborough city centre, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.
Four wheeled shoppers, two handbags, three extra bags including a Tottenham Hotspur one.
I believe that is mum in the middle with her two daughters, outside Lloyds Bank, and they are looking towards Cathedral Square for their sister.
Readers please contact me if you know who they were and can tell me more.
Lloyds Bank was built in 1884 and closed in September 2000 to become Starbucks, which you can see clearly in the photo I took recently.
