Looking Back: From bank to coffee shop

By Chris Porsz
Published 7th Aug 2025, 09:15 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 09:15 BST
Cathedral Square in the early 80s - who were the three ladies outside the bank?placeholder image
Cathedral Square in the early 80s - who were the three ladies outside the bank?
In the early eighties I took this picture of "the bag ladies” in Peterborough city centre, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Four wheeled shoppers, two handbags, three extra bags including a Tottenham Hotspur one.

I believe that is mum in the middle with her two daughters, outside Lloyds Bank, and they are looking towards Cathedral Square for their sister.

Readers please contact me if you know who they were and can tell me more.

Up to date - and the bank is now a Starbucksplaceholder image
Up to date - and the bank is now a Starbucks

Lloyds Bank was built in 1884 and closed in September 2000 to become Starbucks, which you can see clearly in the photo I took recently.

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

