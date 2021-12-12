Looking back: “Friends reunited by Peterborough street photographer’

Tracking down people from up to 40 years ago when he had no names nor contact details was not an easy task.. but this reunion from 1996 was a simple task.

The picture above shows friends Abbey Gordon and Chris’s daughter, Emma Porsz, shopping in Westgate in 1996.

Abbey said: “I’ve known Emma all my life, our mums were best friends, and we were born within a month of each other.

“We went to nursery and all the same schools together. I think I was about 14 in the original photo.”

Abbey now lives in Stanground and works at Morrisons and has three children.

Emma, who now has two children, said: “Abbey and I used to go to town every Saturday, shopping and spying on the boys!

“My dad spotted us, called out our names and we turned, snap!

“It was so nice to catch up again after all those years.”

1. Reunions 2 by Chris Porsz The picture was re-created in March 2021. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Friends Abby and Emma. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales