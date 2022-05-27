Looking Back: Forty years on Bob ‘tackles’ Horris again

Bob Latimer and Horris Jones back on the pitch in 2021

B ack in the early 1980s when some of these pictures were taken even Chris wouldn’t have imagined that he would be revisiting them some four decades on.

In the latest recreation picture, which features in Chris’ Reunions II book, he reunited two local footballers who were on opposing sides.

Chris took the original picture in 1981 with the reunion in May 2021.

Bob Latimer and Horris Jones pictured in the 1981 game

Chris said the match was between Ancol (Italian team) vs Broadgate at The Grange in Mayor’s Walk in 1981.

Chris said: “Horris Jones (left) was 17 and played in the Saturday and Sunday leagues for various teams, including Peter Pan, Marcus Garvey, ICA, Thomas Cook and Perkins.

“He played semi-professional football for Ramsey, Bourne Town, Warboys and also in several games for Posh reserves.

Horris said: “I played football from the age of 10 until I was about 35, then hung up my boots as I had a couple of injuries.”

Horris, who recently had a knee replacement, now works for Posh on commercial matters.

He has six children and four grandchildren.

Bob Latimer played as right back for Broadgate for 14 years, then played for Belmore.

He has worked as a locksmith for 35 years and has one son and two step-sons.