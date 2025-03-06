Looking Back: Flying visits from iconic steam engine always drew crowds
The first shows it streaming past Peter Brotherhood’s engineering factory at Walton, which opened in 1903 and was demolished in the early 1990s to become a retail park.
No 4472 Flying Scotsman is a Pacific steam locomotive built in1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at the Doncaster Works.
It cost £7,944, weighed 97 tons and was was retired from British Railways in 1963 after covering 2.08 million miles in its 40 years service.
It set two world records for steam traction, becoming the first locomotive to reach 100 miles per hour in 1934 and setting the longest non-stop run of a steam locomotive of 422 miles in 1989 while on tour in Australia.
The second image shows it returning from Nene Valley Railway station in Wansford heading towards town.
Note the motorists have parked their cars on the Nene Parkway flyover to witness the historic event.
