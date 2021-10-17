Do you recognise anyone in this picture by Chris Porsz.
Looking back: ‘Flat caps and suits in Peterborough’

This week’s pictures from Chris Porsz capture a time when sartorial elegance was a given at all times.

By Mark Edwards
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 3:45 pm

Chris said: “Who were the couple outside Lloyds Bank now Starbucks and the two men on Cathedral Square?

Although 40 years ago I remember as if it were yesterday taking the picture of the man amused by me and my camera and the man oblivious to my presence.

How smart they all are.

They are all long gone so I am glad I covered all age groups otherwise my Reunion books would never have been possible.”

If you have any information about any of the pictures please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.

