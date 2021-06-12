Looking back: Flag Fen making its own history

The world famous Bronze Age site was discovered in 1982 when a team, led by Francis Pryor, carried out a survey of dykes in the area.

In 1992 Pryor told National Geographic that he “stumbled – literally – upon’ Flag Fen ‘when he tripped on a piece of wood lying in the bottom of a drainage ditch.”

Thousands of Peterborians, many via school trips, have visited and discovered what life was like for our prehistoric ancestors in the reconstructed Bronze Age village.

Pictured is Francis Pryor showing off the initial discovery and after that is the original dig in progress.

The site has hosted many events including a Brownies take-over day (pictured) and re-enactments.

Another picture shows the Roundhouse visitor centre under construction.

Do you have any pictures of Peterborough people and places from the 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s?

If you do we would love to share them with readers. Please send them to:

1. Legacy Dr Francis Pryor at Flag Fen on the site of the museum thathas become a major Bronze Age attraction. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. The dig... The archaeology team had to keep the Flag Fen site a secret for many months before going public with the discovery. Buy photo

3. Museum Roofing work begins on the new Roundhouse visitors centre at Flag Fen. Buy photo

4. Exhibition The timbers at Flag Fen have to be kept wet at all times. Buy photo