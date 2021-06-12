Looking back: Flag Fen making its own history
Flag Fen is one of Peterborough’s most popular visitor attractions.
The world famous Bronze Age site was discovered in 1982 when a team, led by Francis Pryor, carried out a survey of dykes in the area.
In 1992 Pryor told National Geographic that he “stumbled – literally – upon’ Flag Fen ‘when he tripped on a piece of wood lying in the bottom of a drainage ditch.”
Thousands of Peterborians, many via school trips, have visited and discovered what life was like for our prehistoric ancestors in the reconstructed Bronze Age village.
Pictured is Francis Pryor showing off the initial discovery and after that is the original dig in progress.
The site has hosted many events including a Brownies take-over day (pictured) and re-enactments.
Another picture shows the Roundhouse visitor centre under construction.
