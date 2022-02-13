Nurses Claire Reilly (left) and Dympna van den Bent-Kelly (nee Kelly) were photographed in Bridge Street in 1987 by Chris Porsz. This reunion is one of many featured in his book Reunions II - details on https://www.chrisporsz.com/
Nurses Claire Reilly (left) and Dympna van den Bent-Kelly (nee Kelly) were photographed in Bridge Street in 1987 by Chris Porsz. This reunion is one of many featured in his book Reunions II - details on https://www.chrisporsz.com/

Looking back: ‘Fantastic friendship of nurses reunited in Peterborough’

This week’s remarkable reunion pictures, which feature in Chris Porsz’s Reunions II book, are of two Peterborough friends and off duty nurses.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 3:40 pm

Chris said: “Nurses Claire Reilly (left) and Dympna van den Bent-Kelly (nee Kelly) were photographed in Bridge Street in 1987. They worked with me in A&E at Peterborough District Hospital when I was a porter.”

Dympna said: “My friendship with Claire goes back many years. We attended the same Roman Catholic School, where I was in the year above her.”

Dympna joined Peterborough District Hospital in 1985.

She added: “Claire was working in A&E where she put in a good word for me which led to me

securing a job alongside her.”

In 1990 Dympna got married to Paul, who came over from the Netherlands to work as a doctor at the hospital. Claire attendedtheir wedding.

Dympna had twin boys in 1994 and, after returning to A&E for a few months, she took up

the post of Senior Lecturer at Homerton School of Health Studies. Dympna, who is now retired, said: “Claire and I would always try to see each otherwhenever she came home.

“To me it is an uncomplicated, unconditional, loyal friendship that has never changed.”

Claire started working at PDH in A&E in 1981 and stayed until 1993.

She moved to Saudi Arabia and worked in A&E for the Saudi military.

She travelled all over the world working in A&E departments and now works advising on the clinical practice of healthcare IT Security.

Claire, now lives in Florida, but regularly returns to Peterborough to see family and friends, and said: “In the original picture Dympna and I were out shopping for items for a fundraiser we were doing for medical equipment.

“We bumped into Chris, who we knew as he was a porter, and asked him to take our photo.”

1.

Claire Reilly and Dympna van den Bent-Kelly (nee Kelly) were reunited in Bridge Street by Chris Porsz. This reunion is one of many featured in his book Reunions II - details on https://www.chrisporsz.com/

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2.

Claire Reilly and Dympna van den Bent-Kelly (nee Kelly) were reunited in Bridge Street by Chris Porsz. This reunion is one of many featured in his book Reunions II - details on https://www.chrisporsz.com/

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Chris PorszPeterborough
Home
Page 1 of 1