Cathedral Square in 1936

The first picture is a hugely familiar city view of the cathedral and Cathedral Square.

This picture was taken in 1936 and is very recognisable to this day.

Back then the square was known as Market Place and the area was not pedestrianised as it is now. There are some wonderful vehicles in shot – although not enough of them to cause shoppers much concern.

The Royal Oak at Castor in the 1970s

The Guildhall is a familiar sight in the left of the picture although in 1936 it was still attached to other buildings.

The next picture shows the Royal Oak public house in Castor. The picture was taken in the 1970s.

Probably taken in the same period is the final picture looking across the River Nene to what has become the Riverside flats.