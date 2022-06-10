Looking Back: Even Peterborough psychobillies grow old...

The 2020 reunion

Chris revealed the original picture was taken in June 1983 with the reunion in August 2020.

Featuring in the pictures, which were taken in Cathedral Square, are (left to right) Greg Brown, Dave Kennedy, Dave Baines and Neil Tucker.

Greg, who now has a daughter, said: “We were all good mates and used to meet up on Saturdays. We’d often go to gigs together in Peterborough, London, Leeds and Nottingham.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1983 photo in the city centre

Dave was a pyschobilly and is now married with three children and four grandchildren. He has been working as a foreman at the council for 22 years.

Dave, who was also a psychobilly, said: “The four of us used to hang around together all the time.”

Dave works as a grounds maintenance operative for the council, alongside Dave Kennedy.

Neil said: “They were fun times, things were very different back then, we were young and had no responsibilities.

"We used to go to gigs and parties and have fun and not have to worry about getting up early the next morning for work.”

Neil works in a warehouse and is married, with two children and a grandson.