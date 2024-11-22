Looking Back: Easy riders back in the saddle after more than 30 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs, reuniting some old friends.

Chris said: “In 1980 I was wandering with my camera down Cromwell Road when I spotted spotted four teddy boys sitting on a wall outside the Marcus Garvey Club in Cromwell Road, Peterborough, which in the mid-80s burned down in a mystery fire.

“Thirty-four years later, in 2014, and next to the same location, I was reunited with Mick Painter and Tony Elevestad for another picture.

"Mick had since upgraded from pushbike to a Harley! Mick, who still lives in the city, worked as an HGV driver and is still good friends with Tony.”

Tony, who is married, with six children and seven grandchildren, added: “We were friends as we all liked the same rock and roll music. We used to hang out together at the old Bus Station Café and listen to the same song – Rockabilly Rebel by Matchbox – on the jukebox over and over again.”

Tony used to work in security, including at Queensgate, but he moved to Gateshead in 2021 with his granddaughter. Tony now works for a nursing agency part time covering the north east and will be 60 next year.

Readers can get Chris’s latest books – Streets of America and Barking 2! – from the Unity shop in Queensgate, the Museum Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 30, and in the Peterborough City Hospital atrium on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Part of the proceeds from all of his books go to the Peterborough City Hospital oncology day unit and to Breast Cancer Research.

Find out more, and how to buy them online, at www.chrisporsz.com