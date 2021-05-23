Looking back: Do you remember these Peterborough street entertainers?

Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 5:00 am

Here are some images of city centre buskers from photographer Chris Porsz.

Chris said: “Here’s a musical theme from 1980.

“The one man band with his Heinz beans tin was very impressive along with the very talented young violinist.

“Also who was the flautist with the dreadlocks?

“It would be fascinating to know what became of them all.”

If you have any information contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

1. Do you know the talented young violinist? Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Chris Porsz would like to trace the street entertainers pictured. Photo: Midlands Buy photo