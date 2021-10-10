Looking back: ‘Do you remember these 80s demolitions in Peterborough?’

Chris said: The ‘Me Tarzan’ picture was taken in Alma Road.
“The man in blue is David Horne walking along Cromwell Road.
“Finally the man wearing a hat is looking at a bonfire in the front room of a derelict house in St Martin’s Street.
“It was used by demolition men to dispose of rubbish!”
“The lorry he is walking past belongs to Ibbott & Moore demolition contractors. Does anyone remember that firm?”
- If you information about any of the photographs please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.
Page 1 of 1