Chris Porsz took this picture in Alma Road, Peterborough.
Looking back: ‘Do you remember these 80s demolitions in Peterborough?’

This week’s pictures from Chris Porsz were all taken around 1980 and show properties in various states of demolition.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 3:45 pm

Chris said: The ‘Me Tarzan’ picture was taken in Alma Road.

“The man in blue is David Horne walking along Cromwell Road.

“Finally the man wearing a hat is looking at a bonfire in the front room of a derelict house in St Martin’s Street.

“It was used by demolition men to dispose of rubbish!”

“The lorry he is walking past belongs to Ibbott & Moore demolition contractors. Does anyone remember that firm?”

- If you information about any of the photographs please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.

1.

Chris Porsz pictured David Horne in Cromwell Road.

2.

A bonfire inside a derelict house in St Marton's Street.

