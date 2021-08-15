Looking back: Do you remember the Queensgate fountains?

The top picture was taken in 1982 not long after the shopping centre opened.

Who remembers the fountains?

The next picture is a rare shot of the centre at night during construction.

You can just about make out the cathedral in the background.

The final picture shows family on the footbridge connecting to the railway station.

The gentleman with the pipe is taking a keen interest in the ongoing work.

On the right you can see an advertising hoarding promoting low tar cigarettes.

If you have any information about any of the pictures please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

1. A rare image of the Queensgate construction site at night. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Do you recognise anyone in this picture by Chris Porsz? Photo: Midlands Buy photo