The dramatic picture (top) shows firefighters tackling a fierce blaze in the stand in March 1999.

The next picture shows some of the cast of comedy film Six Bend Trap. Some scenes for the film were shot at the stadium.

The stadium also hosted many charity events and Whittlesey ladies circle held a charity raffle there.

Another picture shows a cheque for £14,700 from the Peterborough Greyhound Stadium being presented to Cancer Research UK.

1. Filming of comedy film 'Six Bend Trap' at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium, with actor Dave Courtney with stars and entourage, Photo Sales

2. Whittlesey and district ladies circle holding charity raffle at the greyhound stadium. Pictured are fundraisers Sarah bailey, Eve Tegerdine, Charlotte Cook and Sarah Brown MP. Photo Sales

3. Jackie Perkins, Jo Marriott, Maggie Perkins, Richard Perkins, Annette Beeton, Judith Wojtowicz and Audrey Scotney at pres of cheque for £14,700 from the Peterborough Greyhound Stadium to Cancer Research UK . Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The greyound stadium pictured in 2007. Photo Sales