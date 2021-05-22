Looking Back: Do you recognise these past Peterborough political leaders?

He is set to replace outgoing veteran politician John Holdich.

But can you name the other five of this ‘magnificent seven?’

Pictured (with a youthful John Holdich) is one of the city’s most controversial politicians of recent times. Who was this political bruiser?

Below that is the first leader of the unitary council.

She is the odd one out as both a woman and a Labour councillor.

Next is a very familiar face, although this very old photo might make him a little more diffcult to spot.

Following that is a popular local figure, who sadly died in office.

The final former leader is still on the political scene and very active in his community but failed to win election at the last vote.

The answers are with the final image.

1. Can you name Peterborough's only Labour city council leader?

2. Still a familiar face on the Peterborough political stage.

3. Sadly this city council leader passed away in office.

4. This former city council leader was used to making the headlines in the PT. ANSWERS: 1. Neville Saunders. 2. Cathy Weaver. 3. Marco Cereste. 4. Ben Franklin, 5. John Peach.