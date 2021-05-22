Looking Back: Do you recognise these past Peterborough political leaders?
When, as is almost certain, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald is confirmed as the leader of Peterborough City Council he will become the seventh leader since the city became a unitary authority.
He is set to replace outgoing veteran politician John Holdich.
But can you name the other five of this ‘magnificent seven?’
Pictured (with a youthful John Holdich) is one of the city’s most controversial politicians of recent times. Who was this political bruiser?
Below that is the first leader of the unitary council.
She is the odd one out as both a woman and a Labour councillor.
Next is a very familiar face, although this very old photo might make him a little more diffcult to spot.
Following that is a popular local figure, who sadly died in office.
The final former leader is still on the political scene and very active in his community but failed to win election at the last vote.
The answers are with the final image.
