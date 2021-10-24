Looking back: ‘Do you recognise these couples shopping in Peterborough in the 80s and 90s?

Chris said: “The first picture was taken in the early 1980s outside Ellwoods butchers which was part of Hereward Cross arcade and is where Wilcos is now.

“I am unsure of the date of the picture of the couple on motorised buggies.

“I often saw the couple with the shopper around town and I think the image was early nineties. The lady was very stylish with rainbow glasses frames. Who were they all?

If you have any information about the photos please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com.

1. Canyou help Chris Porsz identify the couple on their mobility scooters? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Do you recognise this couple shopping in Peterborough? Photo: Midlands Photo Sales