Chris Porsz took these images of the White Helmets performing in Peterborough. Were you at the event? Can you give Chris any imformation about the pictures?

Looking Back: ‘Did you watch the White Helmets in Peterborough?’

Here are some pictures photographer Chris Porsz took at Expo which took place at the East of England Showground around 1980.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 5:00 am

Chris said the magnificent men on their motorcyles were the world famous Royal Signals Display team, also known as the White Helmets.

It seems to have been quite an event!

There’s even a big wheel seen in the background.

If you have any information about any of the pictures contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

