Looking Back: ‘Did you watch the White Helmets in Peterborough?’

Chris said the magnificent men on their motorcyles were the world famous Royal Signals Display team, also known as the White Helmets.

It seems to have been quite an event!

There’s even a big wheel seen in the background.

If you have any information about any of the pictures contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

1. Chris Porsz took these images of the White Helmets performing in Peterborough. Were you at the event? Can you give Chris any imformation about the pictures? Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Chris Porsz took these images of the White Helmets performing in Peterborough. Were you at the event? Can you give Chris any imformation about the pictures? Photo: Midlands Buy photo