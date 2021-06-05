Looking back: ‘City centre days of market stalls and traffic’

Peterborough has seen many changes over recent years but the centre remains very recognisable.

The first picture shows Cathedral Square (although it was probably still called Market Place then).

Bridge Street and the other roads around the square had not been pedestrianised.

There are market stalls set up around the Gates memorial which had not yet been relocated to Bishop’s Gardens.

Does anybody remember Briggs the foot fitters?

The picture below was taken at the same time (1963) and shows a different view of the area with the bustling market.

In the background you can see MacFisheries food centre.

The final picture is much earlier and shows the Charles Armstrong store in Cowgate in the 1930s.

It is located where the Draper’s Arms pub is today.

The family business started in 1881 and continued until the retirement of grandson Jack in 1998.

