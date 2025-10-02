Looking back: Cathedral Square dig's great discoveries

The excavations prior to the installation of the fountains

Prior to the installation of the fountains in Cathedral Square (Marketstede) in 2009 an archaeological investigation uncovered remains of medieval buildings.

There was also evidence of an unknown cemetery, and artefacts such as leather, fabric, coins, a purse and pottery, revealing details of daily life and medieval activities such as leather working

The fountains cost £340,000 plus VAT to install. They were not without problems and were switched off for the last time in 2024 due to high maintenance costs.

One positive benefit of the revamping of Cathedral Square was not only the archaeology but a large space for events such as the 2025 Italian Festival which took place recently.

