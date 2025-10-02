Looking back: Cathedral Square dig's great discoveries

By Chris Porsz
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
The excavations prior to the installation of the fountainsplaceholder image
The excavations prior to the installation of the fountains
Prior to the installation of the fountains in Cathedral Square (Marketstede) in 2009 an archaeological investigation uncovered remains of medieval buildings.

There was also evidence of an unknown cemetery, and artefacts such as leather, fabric, coins, a purse and pottery, revealing details of daily life and medieval activities such as leather working

Most Popular

The fountains cost £340,000 plus VAT to install. They were not without problems and were switched off for the last time in 2024 due to high maintenance costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One positive benefit of the revamping of Cathedral Square was not only the archaeology but a large space for events such as the 2025 Italian Festival which took place recently.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

Related topics:VAT
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice