Looking Back: Camera-shy baby stays put as doctor and daughters get together

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs, this time of Dr Richard Scott with his three daughters in Bridge Street in 1994.

Dr Richard said: “I think it was a Saturday and my wife would have been working in the hospital and I would have taken the girls to town.”

Richard worked as a GP and also did endoscopy at Peterborough District Hospital. He retired in 2019, but returned to help with Covid vaccinations. His wife, Caroline Scott, worked as a radiographer at PDH and PCH and has now retired.

Bethany Scott-Morris, age four in the original photo, now owns two ladies’ fashion and homeware shops, Iris and Violet, in Stamford and Cambridge. She is married and has a four-year-old daughter.

Dr Richard Scott with Bethany, Abigail and Emma in 1994

Abigail Scott (centre) was six in the original photo and is a global branding manager. She lives with her partner in Epping Forest and her baby Leonardo was born a day after the reunion photo, which was taken in 2021. Baby brother Lorenzo is 18 months old.

Emma Scott (right) was eight in the original photo. She is now a paediatric staff nurse at Leeds General Infirmary and lives in Garforth near Leeds with her partner and two children.

Chris said: “Richard and Caroline I knew well from our NHS days and he reminded me of the picture, which takes pride of place on their wall. It had faded so we met for a set of pictures for my book Reunions 2 and for their wall. Richard and I were relieved our medical skills were not required as baby Leonardo was not born in Bridge Street!”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​