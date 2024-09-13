Looking Back: Camera-shy baby stays put as doctor and daughters get together
Dr Richard said: “I think it was a Saturday and my wife would have been working in the hospital and I would have taken the girls to town.”
Richard worked as a GP and also did endoscopy at Peterborough District Hospital. He retired in 2019, but returned to help with Covid vaccinations. His wife, Caroline Scott, worked as a radiographer at PDH and PCH and has now retired.
Bethany Scott-Morris, age four in the original photo, now owns two ladies’ fashion and homeware shops, Iris and Violet, in Stamford and Cambridge. She is married and has a four-year-old daughter.
Abigail Scott (centre) was six in the original photo and is a global branding manager. She lives with her partner in Epping Forest and her baby Leonardo was born a day after the reunion photo, which was taken in 2021. Baby brother Lorenzo is 18 months old.
Emma Scott (right) was eight in the original photo. She is now a paediatric staff nurse at Leeds General Infirmary and lives in Garforth near Leeds with her partner and two children.
Chris said: “Richard and Caroline I knew well from our NHS days and he reminded me of the picture, which takes pride of place on their wall. It had faded so we met for a set of pictures for my book Reunions 2 and for their wall. Richard and I were relieved our medical skills were not required as baby Leonardo was not born in Bridge Street!”