Looking back: ‘Building Peterborough’s pool, press ball and brickworks memories’

The top picture shows the Regional Pool under construction in 1976. Plans have been approved for the pool to be demolished with a new facility to replace it.
The next picture shows one familiar face in the shape of former city councillor (and leader) Charles Swift (second left).
He’s sharing a drink with the Evening Telegraph reporters of the day.
Can anyone name any of them? And when was the picture taken?
The final photograph is a wonderful evocative image with the caption “Hanson Brick settling pits looking back towards Fletton. ’’
