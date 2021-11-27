The Regional Pool under construction 1970s.
Looking back: ‘Building Peterborough’s pool, press ball and brickworks memories’

This week’s Looking Back pictures are a random selection of unrelated images which I came across in a trawl of our archive.

By Nigel Thornton
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 3:45 pm

The top picture shows the Regional Pool under construction in 1976. Plans have been approved for the pool to be demolished with a new facility to replace it.

The next picture shows one familiar face in the shape of former city councillor (and leader) Charles Swift (second left).

He’s sharing a drink with the Evening Telegraph reporters of the day.

Can anyone name any of them? And when was the picture taken?

The final photograph is a wonderful evocative image with the caption “Hanson Brick settling pits looking back towards Fletton. ’’

1.

Charles Swift pictured with Peterborough Evening Telegraph staff.

2.

The Hanson Brick settling pits looking back towards Fletton.

