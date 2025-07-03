Looking Back: Building Bayard Place in the early 90s

City Council offices known as Bayard Place - now Bayard Plaza - being built in the early 1990s

I photographed the construction of the Bayard Place council offices (around 1992) from the top floor of St Mary’s flats, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019 the council moved to Sand Martin House at Fletton Quays and the offices were converted into flats – the building is now called Bayard Plaza.

Behind the advertising hoardings were the English Nature offices in Northminister Road, now home to a number of companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look closely and you can see the reflections of the market multi-storey car park, which was demolished in 2019 and replaced with the recently completed apartment block.

The blue building on Broadway, leading to Stanley park, was Shaw Insurance.

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.