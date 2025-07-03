Looking Back: Building Bayard Place in the early 90s
In 2019 the council moved to Sand Martin House at Fletton Quays and the offices were converted into flats – the building is now called Bayard Plaza.
Behind the advertising hoardings were the English Nature offices in Northminister Road, now home to a number of companies.
Look closely and you can see the reflections of the market multi-storey car park, which was demolished in 2019 and replaced with the recently completed apartment block.
The blue building on Broadway, leading to Stanley park, was Shaw Insurance.
