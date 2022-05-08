Looking Back: Brothers recreate Gladstone Street picture

The boys outside the shop in the original photo by Chris

Chris said of the original picture: “Brothers Tanveer Ali (left) and Toqueer Ali (right) were pictured coming out of a shop on Gladstone Street in Peterborough in 1980 and again in 2021.’’

Toqueer said: “It was a local shop near our house and we’d often pop in there for drinks and sweets.”

It’s good to know they weren’t tempted by the advert over the door into buying a pack of Woodbines!

Back outside the shop all these years later

They are now both married with families.

Tanveer runs an MOT centre and has five children and Toqueer is self-employed as a business developer and has three daughters.

Chris added: “The brothers also feature here in 1980 and I am hoping readers can tell us more about the old abandoned TVs.’’

Chris, known as the Paramedic Paparazzo as he worked for many years in the NHS, has spent the last few years tracking down hundreds of the amazing people he photographed in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

A second mystery photo of the same two friends from 1980.

Some were easy, some were hard to find. When he was successful, Chris arranged a reunion at the location of the original photograph and took another picture.

He has published two books on the theme Reunions I and Reunions II.