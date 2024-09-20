Looking back at how Tiki was tracked down after three decades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “People often ask how I find strangers decades later and here is a good example of how I completed over 300 such reunions for my books.

“In 1980 I snapped a lady looking back down Cromwell Road to see what I was taking pictures of. In 2012, the Evening Telegraph published the picture in my column Paramedic Paparazzo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Sutton contacted me, saying: “The lady in the photo is Tiki Shaikh who was a teacher at Springfield Infant School (now the Beeches) where I taught too and she lived in Mayors Walk.”

Tiki photographed in 1980

Local sleuth Lynne Dawkins also contacted me: “Tiki Shaikh worked with my mum at Beeches School in Beech Avenue and I went to school with her daughters.”

Evening Telegraph reporter John Baker then struck gold with this message: “Good morning. If you could put me in touch with Chris Porsz re: last week’s photos – I’m the lady he’s looking for!

“I am still in Peterborough and look forward to getting in touch. Kind regards, Tiki Shaikh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirty-two years later on reunion day all was revealed: “I was walking home from school where I taught English to Pakistani children. I was there for 10 years and later became a governor. I continued teaching in Bahrain, where my husband served in the navy.”

Tiki had four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and enjoyed travelling around India and the the world. She died in 2018 aged 82 but was never forgotten.