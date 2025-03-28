Looking Back: All the fun of the fair for high-flying friends four decades later

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 1981 I took just one picture of these happy girls having fun at Peterborough Bridge Fair and 40 years later I would find out who they were, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

They were friends Sheryle Elson (nee Martin), Wendy Woodland and Linda Plumb who all went to Bretton Woods secondary school, which has now been replaced by houses.

In 2021 I would be reunited with Sheryle and Linda at Bretton Fair.

Unfortunately Wendy was not available but felt meeting two out of three complete strangers after so long was not bad going!

Chris was reunited with Sheryle and Linda in 2021

Sheryle said: “I think my nan gave me some money for my birthday so I could go to the fair.”

Sheryle and Linda still live in Peterborough and are still friends. Sheryle works at Peterborough College and has two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.

Linda, a health care assistant, said: “It was really great to see Sheryle and re-live the moment. Seeing the original picture brought back so many happy memories and returning to the fair took me back to that time.

"I had no idea Chris had taken our photo in 1981, but I saw it on Facebook and had lots of comments from school friends who recognised me. I had to go on the ride three times for Chris to get the picture he needed this time.”

From left, Sheryle Elson (nee Martin), Wendy Woodland and Linda Plumb at Peterborough Bridge Fair in 1981

Chris said: “I was amazed to find them again, but then because of lockdowns I had to patiently wait for nearly a year for a fair to come along. It was well worth waiting for!”

