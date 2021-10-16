Looking back: ‘A walk back in time at Peterborough’s Walton school’

The school closed alongside Bretton Woods Community School in 2007.

The schools were replaced with The Voyager, now Queen Katharine Academy.

Pictured is head teacher John Catton, with students in DT class.

The next picture shows geography teacher Andy Keen in a sumo suit during a team building exercise.

There is also another former headteacher Avril Flanagan.

The group picture shows the class of ‘74 reunited at the Silver Jubilee in Bretton.

Also pictured are teachers Rowena Hayward and husband Peter on their retirement after 31 years at the school together.

The undated picture shows one of the school’s football teams.

