Looking Back: A tradition that divides opinion

Fox hunting is banned but protestors still passionately oppose the existence of hunts while supporters see them as a part of traditional British life.

The Fitzwilliam Hunt took place from Cathedral Square in Peterborough
Peterborough’s local hunt, The Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt, goes back at least 250 years. It has never been out of the ownership of the Fitzwilliam family.

The Boxing Day and New Year’s Day hunts at Stilton and Wansford respectively see hundreds turn out in support and many in opposition.

The black and white image shows the hunt in Cathedral Square – does anyone know when this tradition began and ended? Former mayor Charles Swift is in the picture.

Sir Stephen Hastings (right), during a New Year's Day Fitzwilliam hunt at Wansford
The others show the New Year’s Day Hunt at Wansford with the joint master of the hunt Sir Stephen Hastings, and George Adams leading the Boxing Day hunt at Wansford.

Both pictures are undated but are probably from about 20 years ago.

George Adams leads the Fitzwilliam Hunt out of Stilton for the annual Boxing Day hunt