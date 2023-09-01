Looking Back: ​A roof with the best view of the city

Chris explained: “I’m going to try something different for me over the next few weeks as I recently had a fantastic guided Cathedral roof tour.

“I highly recommend it to readers as the views are great.

“Last time I went was around 1981 and I took a few colour and mono images so I thought it would make a fascinating then and now to see the changes.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The view from the top of the Cathedral in 1981

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you know my eighties images are all about the people and I regret I did not take more of the buildings.

“So a rare departure for me. I now just use a wide angle lens to get the social context in.“In the mono image there are three people and I can see Hereward Cross which was the tax office ( now converted into flats) with shops underneath.

“Behind is Baker Perkins’ office block and factory which is now the prison. Queensgate opened in ‘82 but it is still under construction here .

“In front of the cathedral is St John’s church and the Corn Exchange, which was home to the Post Office but was demolished in 2009.’’

Up to date photo from the top of the Cathedral

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad