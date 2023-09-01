Looking Back: A roof with the best view of the city
Chris explained: “I’m going to try something different for me over the next few weeks as I recently had a fantastic guided Cathedral roof tour.
“I highly recommend it to readers as the views are great.
“Last time I went was around 1981 and I took a few colour and mono images so I thought it would make a fascinating then and now to see the changes.
“As you know my eighties images are all about the people and I regret I did not take more of the buildings.
“So a rare departure for me. I now just use a wide angle lens to get the social context in.“In the mono image there are three people and I can see Hereward Cross which was the tax office ( now converted into flats) with shops underneath.
“Behind is Baker Perkins’ office block and factory which is now the prison. Queensgate opened in ‘82 but it is still under construction here .
“In front of the cathedral is St John’s church and the Corn Exchange, which was home to the Post Office but was demolished in 2009.’’
•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition. Back in 2009 the PT gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born.