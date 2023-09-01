News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Looking Back: ​A roof with the best view of the city

​This week’s pictures from Chris Porsz feature a change from his popular ‘Reunion’ pictures –although revisiting an old photograph is still the theme.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:29 BST

Chris explained: “I’m going to try something different for me over the next few weeks as I recently had a fantastic guided Cathedral roof tour.

“I highly recommend it to readers as the views are great.

“Last time I went was around 1981 and I took a few colour and mono images so I thought it would make a fascinating then and now to see the changes.

The view from the top of the Cathedral in 1981The view from the top of the Cathedral in 1981
The view from the top of the Cathedral in 1981
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As you know my eighties images are all about the people and I regret I did not take more of the buildings.

“So a rare departure for me. I now just use a wide angle lens to get the social context in.“In the mono image there are three people and I can see Hereward Cross which was the tax office ( now converted into flats) with shops underneath.

“Behind is Baker Perkins’ office block and factory which is now the prison. Queensgate opened in ‘82 but it is still under construction here .

“In front of the cathedral is St John’s church and the Corn Exchange, which was home to the Post Office but was demolished in 2009.’’

Up to date photo from the top of the CathedralUp to date photo from the top of the Cathedral
Up to date photo from the top of the Cathedral
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition. Back in 2009 the PT gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born.

Related topics:Chris PorszSt John'sCathedralPost Office