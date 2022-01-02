Looking back: ‘A night out on the town for five friends recreated’

They are Amanda Bayford (nee Phillips), Pamela Albanezi (nee Bevilacque), Lisa Springthorpe, Carmelina January (nee Bevilacque) and Karen Pycroft who were out on the town in Peterborough wearing their fur coats in 1980.

Amanda was waiting for her boyfriend Mick (later her husband) in Cathderal Square and photobombed the picture as she knew the other girls from school.

Amanda said: “I would have been about 18.”

She met Mick in 1978 and they are still together.

She has worked part time at a Peterborough school for 20 years and has three children.

Pamela lived in America for 22 years and returned to Peterborough in 2006.

She has three children and now works nights as a cleaner at Peterborough City Hospital.

She said: “We would have been on a pub crawl. I was best friends with Helen Pycroft but she stayed at home that night and her sister Karen joined us.”

Lisa said: “Iwas about 15 in that picture and best friends with Karen.”

Lisa who has a fiance and lives in Downham Market said she lost touch with the girls but now they plan to meet up again.

Pamela’s sister, Carmelina January, lives in Lowestoft and has two children.

She said: “I was 17 in the picture and would have been potato and onion picking at that time.

“There are only 11 months between me and Pamela so we call ourselves twins for one month of the year. I remember we wore rabbit fur coats.”

Carmelina has worked in a school kitchen for 20 years.

Karen Pycroft, who had three daughters, died aged 47 and her sister, Helen stood in for her in the reunion picture.

She has two sons and a daughter.

She said: “It was lovely to recreate the picture on behalf of Karen.”

1. The girls on the town. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Chris Porsz's recreated photograph. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales