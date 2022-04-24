Looking Back: A family day out in the park

The family in the park 40 years ago

Chris said: “Shirley Wallace (far left in the main image) and husband James were pictured enjoying an afternoon in the town park in 1980.

“They were joined by Shirley’s sister Angie and their mother, Phyllis, who has since died.

Shirley said: “My aunt lived near the park so we had probably been to visit her.”

The couple back in the park

The couple met at Redring Electric, where James worked for 44 years, before retiring three years ago. He now has more time to indulge in his life-long passion for Northern Soul music.

Shirley worked at Leighton Primary School as a midday supervisor for 29 years and has recently retired.

Chris added: “Their son died four years ago and as a tribute to Matthew he can be seen in a photo taken in 1990 with his mum and dad.”