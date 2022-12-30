Looking Back: A drink under the tree on Christmas Eve

Stuart and Stephen part of the group under the tree in 1980

The original picture was taken in 1980 with the Reunion in January 2021.

Chris explained: “Stuart Stocks (with beer) and Stephen Kulczak (facing camera under tree) were among residents gathered by the Christmas tree in 1980.’’

Stuart’s father served as a sergeant in the British Army on the Rhine and married a German woman, so Stuart spent a lot of his life in Germany. He has four children and eight grandchildren and runs his own courier company.

Stuart and Stephen reunited by Chris Porsz in 2021.

He had a serious road accident in 2002 and is lucky to be alive.

He said: “Every Christmas Eve we used to all meet in the town square after the pubs had closed and have a sing and a drink.”

Stephen was a steeplejack and is now retired. He is a talented artist and spends much of his time painting.

The girl sitting on the wall in the original photo is now his wife, Donna and they have two children.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places.

