Looking Back: A city powered by its engineering

Perkins Engines in Eastfield

The first picture shows arguably the city’s most famous name – Perkins Engines. Renowned across the world for its engines its first base in the city was in Queen Street, which is now part of the Queensgate centre. The firm moved to Eastfield and the picture shows what the factory looked like in 1979.

The next picture shows the Baker Perkins site in Paston. At the time the firms was knows as APV Baker after a merger in 1987 and was the company’s trading name until 2006.

It supplies equipment to many of the world’s leading food manufacturers, particularly in baking and confectionary.

The former Baker Perkins site at Westwood

The final picture shows the old Baker Perkins site in Westwood, part of which became the home of the city’s prison.