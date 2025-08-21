Looking back: 17 Black and white photos of Peterborough - including Peterborough United and RAF Wittering

While we are bombarded with the latest videos and photographs everywhere we turn in the modern world, a black and white picture can transport us back decades – or teach us about the past if we are not old enough to remember.

We have gone through some of the files in the Getty Images archives to find these old images of Peterborough – from missiles being loaded at RAF Wittering to housing estates in the city, Posh stars to old MPs.

See if there is anything you can remember in these images.

1 . Getty archive images of Peterborough 18th July 1956: A man standing in front of a sign warning of pickpockets at the Peterborough agricultural show while a horse rummages through his pockets. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images) Photo: Express Photo Sales

2 . Getty archive images of Peterborough 1st May 1925: An express train travelling south from Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. (Photo by Davis Jr/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Davis Jr Photo Sales

3 . Getty archive images of Peterborough Women pushing a pram past houses on the Ravensthorpe housing estate in Peterborough, April 1976. A little girl with a toy pram is shown on the path ahead of them. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos Photo Sales