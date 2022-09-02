Liquid retro pictures 2009: Teenage party-goers pictured at Peterborough club night 13 years ago
So here it is, our final trip down Memory Lane to the under-18s night at Liquid in New Road back in 2009.
By Brad Barnes
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:37 pm
We revisit Liquid for the last in our series of retro teenage photographs taken in Peterborough’s popular club before it shut its doors.
The nights for teenagers at the Peterborough venue were very popular prior to it closing in 2014 – almost as popular as our recent galleries.
If you recognise anyone, be sure to let them know.
You can find all of our nightclub nostalgia galleries on our website, Peterborough Today.
