Likely lads answer return call to get back together 35 years on

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:43 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 08:49 BST
Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

Chris said: “In 1981 I spotted John Morris, Paul Barnard and Andrew Pollard queuing up and waiting for an elderly lady to finish her call in a phone box outside the market (now flats) in Cattle Market Road.

“The school friends used to hang out together at weekends and often cycled into the city centre on their bikes. With the advent of mobile phones the phone box was later swapped for an ATM machine.”

John works locally as a plumber and has two children and a grandchild.

1981 - John Morris, Paul Barnard and Andrew Pollard waiting to use the phone.1981 - John Morris, Paul Barnard and Andrew Pollard waiting to use the phone.
He enjoys gardening, motorcycling and cycling in his spare time.

He is still friends with Paul, who also lives in Peterborough and works in double-glazing.

Paul, who is married with two children, has now retired from motorsports when he worked for a motor racing team, travelling the globe looking after the cars’ wheels and tyres.

Andrew, a window cleaner, met his wife in Benidorm on an 18 to 30s holiday and moved to her home county of Essex, so lost touch with the others.

John Morris, Paul Barnard and Andrew PollardJohn Morris, Paul Barnard and Andrew Pollard
He said: “I hadn’t seen them for around 32 years and despite the distance, I jumped at the chance of Chris’s offer to be reunited.

“It was wonderful to all meet up again in 2016.”

Chris added: “It was only after the reunion did I wish I had got the likely lads to hold their mobiles to show the dramatic changes in how we communicated then and now.”

