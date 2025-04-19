King Charles III and other royals pictured on official visits to Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Sep 2022, 15:52 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
The King was pictured dodging a puddle on a visit to the East of England Show, when he was still the Prince of Wales

King Charles III is no stranger to Peterborough – and is one of a number of senior royals to have visited the city over the years.

While his visits to the city may have lacked the lavish setting of his Coronation, King Charles III made a number of visits to the East of England Show over the years – and Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes captured an awkward moment for the then Prince of Wales as he navigated his way through a muddy puddle at the showground.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have visited Peterborough on several occasions, most notably when they officially opened Peterborough City Hospital.

Princess Catherine also visited RAF Wittering to meet with cadets, while Prince William has also visited a project in Peterborough helping homeless people in the city.

Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne came to Peterborough Central Library to see work done by a reading project in the city – and she was also on hand in 1988 to open the new Showcase Cinema.

A number of other Royals have also visited the city, with many stopping off at RAF Wittering.

Prince Charles visits the East of England Show

1. Royal visits to Peterborough

Prince Charles visits the East of England Show Photo: david lowndes

Photo Sales
Prince Charles at the East of England Show

2. Royal visits to Peterborough

Prince Charles at the East of England Show Photo: david lowndes

Photo Sales
Prince Charles visits the East of England show

3. Royal visits to Peterborough

Prince Charles visits the East of England show Photo: david lowndes

Photo Sales
Prince Charles visits the East of England Show

4. Royal visits to Peterborough

Prince Charles visits the East of England Show Photo: david lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Charles IIIPeterboroughPrincess AnnePrince of WalesPrinceElizabeth II
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice