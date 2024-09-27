Jewellery shop photo a window to the past for people person Vicky
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris said: “In 1990 I took one picture of a young woman concentrating on arranging some jewellery in a Queensgate shop – and thanks to the PT we would meet 25 years later in 2015.
“It was wonderful to see Vicki Gracey (née Frost) again and D’arcy jewellers in Westgate, which closed after almost 100 years in 2021, kindly provided their window for our reunion.”
Vicky said: “I worked in Queensgate for two years followed by jobs in pubs, in retail. hairdressing and restaurants.
“For the past 15 years I have worked in housing and currently as a temporary accommodation manager, working with homeless families and individuals in Peterborough.
“I am a people person and I’ve always had jobs which involve working with the public.
“I am married with two children and have lived in Peterborough for 50 years.
“I don’t get much time for hobbies but when I do I love to spend it with our furry family which includes three horses, two dogs and a cat!
“It was great to meet Chris the mystery snapper again as I had no idea the picture had been taken!
“It was an unexpected and pleasant surprise when I saw it in the PT.”