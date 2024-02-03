News you can trust since 1948
January 2001 - nights out in Peterbrough city centre

Cast your mind all the way back to January 2001, when Peterborough city centre was very different.
By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT

The photos were taken across a couple of weekends at The College Arms in Broadway, which is still going strong, Chicago Rock in New Road (which closed many years ago) and HGs in Queen Street – now The Queen’s Head of course.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

Enjoying a night out in Peterborough city centre in January 2001

1. January 2001

Enjoying a night out in Peterborough city centre in January 2001 Photo: PT

