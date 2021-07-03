Investigations can begin to find medieval remains believed to be concealed in Peterborough Cathedral Precincts

Prebendal House EMN-210405-200141009

The plans stated: “The works comprise invasive investigations of the suspected medieval surviving structure of a first floor room within the mainly Victorian wing of the building.

“The investigation of this first floor room and its hidden structures will greatly improve and inform the understanding of the building and its place within the Cathedral precinct.”

The area of the precincts where Prebendal House is located is believed to have first been referenced as far back as 1069.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is architecturally 19th century but contains work from the 15th century onwards, including a first-storey porch which is in Tudor style.

It was first listed on February 7, 1952.

To the south of the house is a “substantial garden”, while the eastern wall “incorporates the east end of a small 14th century building with a blocked window”.

According to the application, the investigative works will involve the removal of 600mm x 600mm areas of plaster in the ceiling, two similar vertical sections on walls, the exposure of a bulkhead and the limited lifting of floorboards to inspect the underlying joists and beams.

Open areas surrounding the house, and adjoining buildings, would remain unaffected by the proposals.