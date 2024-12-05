Inside the historic Peterborough blacksmith's forge that can be yours for £70,000

A historic blacksmith’s forge could be yours when it goes under the hammer next week.

Built in the mid-19th century, The Smithy, found in Gas Lane, Thorney, has a guide price of £70,000 when it is put up for auction on December 11.

It operated as a busy working forge until the owner’s retirement, is a distinctive and versatile commercial space consisting of two large workshops and a storeroom. The single-storey building, made from yellow stock brick and featuring a square brick chimney stack, retains much of its original character.

Auction House East Anglia, who are running the sale, said the property could be used as a home or as a location for a business. A spokesperson said: “The building boasts a striking pitched roof constructed from Welsh slate and metal profile sheeting, complemented by metal windows framed beneath flat brick arches. The preservation of the workshop space in near-original condition offers a rare opportunity to repurpose a historic structure, maintaining the integrity of its past while breathing new life into the space.

“With its generous layout and robust construction, the forge presents endless possibilities for a wide range of new ventures. It could easily be transformed into a creative workspace for metalwork, woodwork, or joinery, or serve as a repair shop for specialist crafts.

“Alternatively, the space could be adapted for a range of modern uses, such as a photography studio, yoga or wellness space, or even a unique venue for events. There may also be potential for a unique residential conversion, subject to the necessary planning permissions.”

Once part of the Duke of Bedford's expansive estate, this building is an important piece of Thorney's history. The Smithy, along with other workshops and cottages, was an integral part of the ambitious project to transform Thorney into a progressive, self-sufficient village.

Many of the buildings were designed by the architect Samuel Sanders Teuton, whose thoughtful approach helped shape a community that was both functional and forward-thinking. As part of this larger estate, The Smithy not only represents a key aspect of Thorney’s industrial past but also offers a fascinating glimpse into the social and architectural ideals of the time.

For more information visit https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/134156

