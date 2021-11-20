In pictures: When Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway transformed for hit TV series

Dalziel and Pascoe was a crime drama based on the mystery novels of the same name, written by Reginald Hill.

The series first aired March 1996, with Warren Clarke being cast as Dalziel and Colin Buchanan being as Pascoe.

The series is primarily set in the fictional town of Wetherton in Yorkshire, and “follows the work of two detectives that are thrown together as partners. Complete opposites. Different backgrounds, different beliefs, different styles. They get on each other’s nerves. They are continually embarrassed by each other. But their differences make them a stunningly brilliant crime-solving team.”

In August 2005 filming took place at Nene Valley Railway in Wansford with teh station transformed into the fictional Skelsby station for an episode which featured a crash involving Wetherton Wanderers Football Club which was stranded across the railway line.

