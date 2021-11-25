In pictures: When hit TV show Casualty filmed major stunt at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway

In 2003 the popular BBC medical drama Casualty filmed on-location in Peterborough for a “spectacular” stunt scene.

Film crews for the programme were shooting at the Nene Valley Railway and speaking to Peterborough Telegraph at the time, series producer Oliver Kent was careful not to give too much away: “It was a shoot involving a couple of teenagers and a train - and it being Casualty, it is safe to say that it doesn’t go well,” he said.

“This is a big spectacular storyline we have been building up to.”

He added: “Nene Valley is the best spot for this, as there are not many locations where you can film so close to the tracks. We filmed here a few years ago, so we know it very well.”

Series 18 of Casualty began with a two-part episode airing over consecutive days, and featured a double train crash.

The stunt was entirely filmed at Nene Valley Railway over 24 days and involved two production teams and 1470 supporting artists.

Do you remember the filming or recognise any of the local extras? Did you watch the iconic episodes of the series?

