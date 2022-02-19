In pictures: Were you in the crowd at the iconic JLS Metro gig in Peterborough?

In 2009 the band played Peterborough’s Metro club in London Road to a packed audience of local fans.

It was at the height of their fame and the band’s self-titled debut album was released on 9 November of that year and subsequently sold over 1 million copies in the UK.

The band played a huge open air concert on the Embankment the following year but this was their first big show in the city.

November 2019, it was revealed that JLS would return as a band after six years, with plans to launch a tour and release new music and on 12 February 2020, JLS announced their reformation for a reunion tour called the Beat Again Tour.

Were you at the Metro show in April 2009?

