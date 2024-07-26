In Pictures: The week the Olympic Flame arrived in Peterborough as Paris prepares for opening ceremony

By Stephen Briggs
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 13:41 BST
Torch arrived in city as part of huge nationwide relay in 2012

As the world’s eyes focus on Paris tonight as the Olympic Ceremony takes place, one of the big questions will be how the Olympic Torch is lit.

The flame is one of the centre pieces of the games, and the torch relay, which has taken the flame from Greece to France has been going on several weeks now.

In 2012, the torch relay took the flame across the UK as it made its way to London – including an overnight stop in Peterborough.

A number of relay runners had the privilege of carrying the flame through Peterborough streets, with a large ceremony on The Embankment welcoming the torch to the city.

Crowds lined the streets to get a glimpse of the flame in the city – with smiling faces greeting the torch, despite rainy weather.

It then left via Lincoln Road the following day.

As the games begin, we look back at the day The Olympics arrived in Peterborough.

The day the Olympic Torch came to Peterborough

1. Olympics

The day the Olympic Torch came to PeterboroughPhoto: PT

The day the Olympic Torch came to Peterborough

2. Olympics

The day the Olympic Torch came to PeterboroughPhoto: PT

School choirs were on hand when the torch was in the city

3. Olympics

School choirs were on hand when the torch was in the cityPhoto: PT

School choirs were in the square to bid the flame farewell

4. Olympics

School choirs were in the square to bid the flame farewellPhoto: PT

