In Pictures: The week the Olympic Flame arrived in Peterborough as Paris prepares for opening ceremony

As the world’s eyes focus on Paris tonight as the Olympic Ceremony takes place, one of the big questions will be how the Olympic Torch is lit.

The flame is one of the centre pieces of the games, and the torch relay, which has taken the flame from Greece to France has been going on several weeks now.

In 2012, the torch relay took the flame across the UK as it made its way to London – including an overnight stop in Peterborough.

A number of relay runners had the privilege of carrying the flame through Peterborough streets, with a large ceremony on The Embankment welcoming the torch to the city.

Crowds lined the streets to get a glimpse of the flame in the city – with smiling faces greeting the torch, despite rainy weather.

It then left via Lincoln Road the following day.

As the games begin, we look back at the day The Olympics arrived in Peterborough.

3 . Olympics School choirs were on hand when the torch was in the cityPhoto: PT Photo Sales

4 . Olympics School choirs were in the square to bid the flame farewellPhoto: PT Photo Sales