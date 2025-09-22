In Pictures: The Great Fire of Peterborough that saw John Lewis store destroyed

‘The Great Fire of Peterborough,’ as it became known, saw buildings and businesses destroyed when the blaze started on August 22 1956.

Around £250,000 worth of damage – equivalent of nearly £8 million in todays money – was caused, with fire crews from across the region being called to help.

Among the buildings destroyed or badly damaged was the Robert Sayle store – where the inferno started – which was operating under the John Lewis Partnership, and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade head quarters.

Now, nearly 70 years after the devastating events of August 22, The Peterborough Telegraph is taking a look back at the horrific blaze – with a huge thanks to The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, who supplied the pictures.

A spokesperson for the Brigade said: “On a summer evening in 1956, the heart of Peterborough witnessed one of its most devastating events. A fire broke out at the Robert Sayle department store on the corner of Cowgate and King Street—what began as a small ignition rapidly turned into a full-blown inferno.

“Within just 20 minutes of the store being locked for the day, flames had engulfed several floors of the building. Thick smoke billowed into the sky, drawing crowds of onlookers as scenes eerily reminiscent of the London Blitz unfolded in the city centre.

“The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, stationed just around the corner on King Street, was among the first to respond. They were soon joined by reinforcements from across the area, including crews from Baker Perkins Ltd, Hotpoint Electric Appliance Co., and even two fire appliances from the United States Air Force base at Alconbury. Off-duty firefighters were rushed to the scene in ambulance vehicles as the fire continued to rage.

“Despite intense efforts, the fire burned well into the evening before it was finally brought under control around 8:30pm. By then, the damage was catastrophic—not only was the Robert Sayle store destroyed, but neighbouring businesses were also severely affected. The financial loss was estimated at over £250,000, a staggering figure at the time.

“Robert Sayle, which had operated in Peterborough under the John Lewis Partnership, never reopened. The fire effectively ended the brand's presence in the city until a new John Lewis store opened at Queensgate in 1982.

“Photographs from the archives of the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade show dramatic scenes from that day—the towering flames, collapsed structures, and the bravery of those who responded.

“Nearly 70 years on, the Great Fire of 1956 remains a defining moment in Peterborough’s history—one that reshaped part of the city centre and left a lasting impression on all who witnessed it.”

