IN PICTURES: Step back in time with a look at some of Peterborough's historic and notable pubs

Peterborough enjoys an array of historic and vibrant pubs that have stood the test of time.

With some dating back as far as the 16th century, these establishments really do tell their own tales from the bar, providing a window into the city’s past for customers who drop in for a refreshing drink and a bite to eat.

Combining medieval taverns to contemporary gastropubs, the city’s historic pubs tell a story of community, tradition and heritage and yet they are under threat as never before from an array of rising costs.

It is reckoned that increases in employers’ National Insurance and the soaring costs of energy and supplies threaten the wellbeing of about 9,000 pubs nationally over the next year.

Katie Genever, the landlady of The Bertie Arms in Uffington, which has been open since 1681, is championing a new campaign to secure 100,000 signatures to secure a House of Commons debate over the best ways to ‘Save The British Pub. .

Our pictures offer a snapshot of some of the city’s oldest and best known pubs.

But it seems If action is not taken, even the ghosts that reputedly haunt a surprising number of these pubs, will be looking for new locations to hang out.

1 . Historic pubs The Blue Bell Inn,. Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.It is said to be the oldest pub in Peterborough with parts dating back to 1598. It started life as a farmhouse and became a pub in 1810. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Historic pubs The Ostrich Inn, North Street, Peterborough. It was built in 1837 and is known as the oldest purpose-built pub in the city centre. It has had several uses over the year. It has been a popular nightspot since the early 1900s. It is even said to have frequented by Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel. Over the years it has been a home brew shop and for a time traded under the name "Bogart's". Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Historic pubs The Woolpack pub in Stanground, Peterborough. Built in 1711 with the medieval wall in garden and the old barn that used to be the village mortuary, which is reputed to be haunted. Photo: Google Photo Sales