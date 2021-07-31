In pictures: Remarkable old stream locomotives and railway images from Peterborough’s past
These remarkable old archive images show the changing face ofPeterborough’s railways over the years.
One of the most remarkable images shows an old station building being transported by road fromBarnwell to the Nene Valley Railway.
Other images show iconic steam locomotives and images from the city’s railways dating back many decades.
From the Thorpe Road crossing before Crescent Bridge was constructed to the busy Spital Bridge sheds and depot many of the pictures show the city at the height of its railway-related industry.
Many of the images originally appeared in the Peterborough Telegraph and all are now included in an archive maintained by our friends at www.peterboroughimages.co.uk
If you have any more information about any of the pictures email [email protected]
