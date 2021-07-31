In pictures: Remarkable old stream locomotives and railway images from Peterborough’s past

One of the most remarkable images shows an old station building being transported by road fromBarnwell to the Nene Valley Railway.

Other images show iconic steam locomotives and images from the city’s railways dating back many decades.

From the Thorpe Road crossing before Crescent Bridge was constructed to the busy Spital Bridge sheds and depot many of the pictures show the city at the height of its railway-related industry.

Many of the images originally appeared in the Peterborough Telegraph and all are now included in an archive maintained by our friends at www.peterboroughimages.co.uk

If you have any more information about any of the pictures email [email protected]

Peterborough East Station in the 1960s.

Peterborough North pictured in 1927.

A steam hauled freight train heading to Peterborough North in 1927.

The Clun Castle locomotove at Peterborough North in 1967.