In pictures: Remarkable old images of Peterborough’s river
From ice skating on its frozen waters to the city’s fantastic regatta these remarkable old images show how the River Nene has been a central feature of Peterborough life.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 5:05 am
Foom the construction of Town Bridge in the 1930s to Ted Hammond’s boat hire business these pictures show how the river and the Embankment area have changed over the years.
Many of the images originally appeared in the Peterborough Telegraph and all are now included in an archive maintained by our friends at www.peterboroughimages.co.uk
If you have any more information about any of the pictures email [email protected]
