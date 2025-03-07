In pictures: Peterborough's O'Neill's pub in 2011 - celebrating St Patrick's Day

By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 13:08 BST
It will soon be that time again … March 17th, when people just love to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, often with a pint of “the black stuff”.

And in our gallery out of the PT archives today from 2011, we have revellers enjoying the craic at O’Neill’s in Broadway, Peterborough’s Irish pub…. “where the good times flow as freely as the drinks.”

As usual, if you recognise someone, be sure to let them know.

It's 2011 and St Patrick's Day celebrations at O'Neill's, in Broadway, Peterborough

1. O'Neill's

2. O'Neill's

3. O'Neill's

4. O'Neill's

